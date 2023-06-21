Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Summer begins this morning at 10:58 AM EDT or 9:58 AM CDT. During this time, the earth is tilted towards the sun with the equator positioned over the tropic of cancer. Areas in the northern hemisphere will receive 12 hours or more of sunlight with the maximum amount of sunlight at 24 hours over the Arctic Circle.

While today may be the first day of summer, it will not feel like it thanks to rain and storms. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast, a few storms may contain gusty winds but also very heavy rain. Flood Watch for Marion, Stewart, Sumter, Webster, Clay, Quitman, and Randolph counties until 8 PM EDT Friday. Excessive rainfall of 2-4 inches over the last two days but an additional 2-2.5 inches will be possible over the next 24-48 hours.

We will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday and also a few isolated showers on Friday but finally drying out this weekend.