Summer heat arrives for Father’s Day Weekend

Upper level low is starting to finally lift out of the southeast with high pressure building in right behind it for Father’s Day Weekend. With the ridge building in temperatures will be able to warm up into the mid to low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances over the weekend will be lacking a bit.

Our next chance of rain does not come back until Monday afternoon with temperatures staying in the mid 90s. A frontal system will move into the region mid-week with the greatest rain chances. Upped coverage to isolated Tuesday through Thursday before it looks like we dry out before next weekend.

Summer officially arrives Saturday at 5:44 PM ET. Want to learn more about the Summer Solstice. Meteorologist Nicole Phillips explains the phenomenon.

