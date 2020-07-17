Summer heat continues into the weekend

The summer heat continues today with highs back into the middle 90s, plenty of sunshine and lots of humidity, there is a slim chance for a stray shower but most will stay dry. 

Heat and humidity will continue into this weekend as rain chances stay low and highs stay in the middle 90s, this is all thanks to high pressure taking control over our area. Temperatures will continue to stay hot into the beginning of next week as well.

Don’t expect much relief in the heat for next week, temperatures will dip just a little by Tuesday and our rain chances go up a little more too. Our precipitation next week will be more typical for summer with storms during the afternoon and diminishing by the evening. 

Friday

96° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 96° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

