COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We will continue with the summer-like pattern with temperatures soaring to the low 90s for most and limited rain chances. A pop-up shower and storm will be possible but like we’ve seen over the last few days, most will be dry.

Weather Aware Friday: Better chance for storms will come on Friday thanks to a cold front. A slight risk or level 2 out of 5 for the entire area with wind the primary threat, tornado risk is very low but not zero so we’ll need to watch this set up closely. The set-up appears to show good late morning early afternoon strong winds aloft from west to east and the surface winds picking-up from the south. This will be necessary for the build-up of high bases thunderstorms, with good updraft and hail