Summer heat cranks up; Heat index values nearing the triple digits.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Late summer heat will be in full force over the next several days with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

Our pattern will remain fairly consistent over the next few days with pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon. Brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible along with a brief break in the heat.

High pressure will settle in this weekend and this will lower rain chances but our temperatures will go up! Expect highs to reach the middle 90s by the end of the weekend and early next week, a few stray showers during the afternoon but significant rainfall not expected.

Tracking The Tropics:

Hurricane Grace made landfall earlier this morning as a category one hurricane, it will continue to move through the Yucatan Peninsula and briefly weaken. Grace will pose no threat to the United States but will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Mexico.

Tropical Storm Henri continues to move just south of Bermuda in the Atlantic, Henri will become a hurricane and track close to the East coast.