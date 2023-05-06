COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds moved out overnight along with the light showers and we were greeted with pleasant conditions for the Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures climbed into the low 80s across a good majority of the region this afternoon and that warming trend will only continue through the rest of the weekend and for next week. We are talking about upper 80s and low 90s in the forecast.

We are tracking a few afternoon stray showers and storms each and every day in the forecast very similar to what we see in the summer months. Monday and Tuesday we do need to watch a few weak thunderstorm complexes that come from the north, but model guidance indicates that these will weaken before reaching the News 3 viewing area.

Temperatures continue to hang around the mid to upper 80s through the end of the forecast as weak high pressure builds in just before the upcoming weekend.