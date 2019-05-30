Summer-like pattern holding strong, but some changes coming!
Hot and mainly dry conditions will continue to be prevalent throughout much of the week, although some shortwaves could bring a chance of isolated showers to the area through the weekend.
High pressure will try to build back into the area early next week, which will help to suppress our rain chances. However, another shortwave could bring a chance of (again) isolated shower chances to the area mid-week.
This summer-like pattern looks to continue until our next great chance of rain comes looking farther into the forecast period.
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
