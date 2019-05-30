7 Day Forecast

Summer-like pattern holding strong, but some changes coming!

Posted: May 30, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Summer-like pattern holding strong, but some changes coming!

Hot and mainly dry conditions will continue to be prevalent throughout much of the week, although some shortwaves could bring a chance of isolated showers to the area through the weekend.

High pressure will try to build back into the area early next week, which will help to suppress our rain chances. However, another shortwave could bring a chance of (again) isolated shower chances to the area mid-week. 

This summer-like pattern looks to continue until our next great chance of rain comes looking farther into the forecast period.

 

