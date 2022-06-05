COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting the week off similar conditions as temperatures climb to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. Expecting a little more coverage in showers and storms by Monday afternoon and evening. For that, rainfall chance has been bumped from stray to isolated as a shortwaves moves through.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One has finally transitioned into Tropical Storm Alex now that Hurricane Hunters have found a closed circulation. However, this storm as exited the region with the only area of concern to be the island of Bermuda.

Temperatures ramp up to the mid to low 90s by midweek. Potentially heat index values in the upper 90s. A weak frontal boundary tries to move into the southeast late in the week helping to increase rainfall chances. This boundary becomes stalled out, but we keep our chance for rain at stray.

Another boundary moves in for the upcoming weekend which is likely to bring a higher threat of showers and storms as this front appears to fully pass the southeast. It will bring a ‘cooler’ airmass to the region relieving us from the mid 90s to the upper 80s.