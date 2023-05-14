COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Trending unsettled for the work week with many chances of scattered showers and storms as a weak frontal boundary drapes across the region and doesn’t move much this week.

Many areas tipped 90 degrees Sunday afternoon and we will see similar readings for Monday. Daytime heating will aid pulsing thunderstorms, which could bring some strong gusty winds along with heavy rainfall.

This pattern does not break through mid week as we see slightly ‘cooler’ readings as they fall into the low 80s, but isolated showers and storms will remain.

We are tracking a cold front that is set to sweep through the region late Friday or Saturday and it will finally break this unsettled pattern of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.