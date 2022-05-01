COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Similar conditions to start the week as temperatures continue to warm into the upper 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a stray afternoon and evening storm in this summerlike pattern as we begin the month of May.

A few weak shortwaves try to move into the southeast, but ridge of high pressure remains strong and will hold off these systems from fully sweeping through the region. However, we will see a few stray showers and storms each afternoon through the remainder of the week as temperatures close in on 90 degrees by Thursday.

Slightly cooler temperatures, but only low 80s for the end of the week and weekend as rainfall chances retract.