Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Our typical summer pattern will be the main story for this weeks weather. Our radar this afternoon and evening shows pop up showers and storms across the viewing area. This same type of storm activity will continue through out the work week, this is due to daytime heating. Some days these storms will be more numerous than other days, but the main idea is that it will not be a washout and everyone will not see a storm. On Wednesday we could see the possibility of a decaying line of storms move through our area increasing the rain chances.

The other part of the weather story is the heat with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 90s every day of the work week. It is possible that the heat index could reach the upper 90s or low 100s in some spots from Wednesday through Friday.

During the day Saturday a cold front pushes through upping the rain chances for Saturday. Just because it is a cold front does not mean we see a drastic change in temperatures, but it should relive us from the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is looking like the best day this weekend for any outdoor plans with a low rain chance and a high of 89 degrees.

Chris Demark-Miss. State- Intern 2022