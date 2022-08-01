COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow, we see an increased chance of rain in the afternoon from a shortwave trough providing energy and lift. This will be a scattered storm chance but doesn’t look severe.

Wednesday’s rain chance will decrease to the summertime pattern of afternoon pop-up showers. This pattern will remain the entire week, thanks to a high-pressure system in our area.

Our temperatures all week long will be flirting right around the average for this time of year in the lower 90s.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern