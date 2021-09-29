Summer returns, highs nearing 90 for the next several days

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Well the 70s from last week are long gone and the string of average temperatures have ended, this of course we knew would happen. Summer-like conditions return to the News 3 viewing area with highs nearing 90 degrees today through Saturday. A strong high pressure will slide just to our east but it will provide enough strength to keep any systems and any chance for our temperatures to cool down away.

There will be a front moving through late Thursday into Friday but this looks to remain rather weak and should keep a complex of showers and storms in Louisiana and Mississippi from moving towards our area.

Our next front will slide through Sunday night and stall out by next week. With limited moisture to work with, our rain chances will be slim starting late Sunday and lasting through Tuesday but any slight chance of a shower is welcomed news and should drop the pollen count slightly. Temperatures will however retreat to more seasonable by Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 80s.