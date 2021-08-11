Summertime heat and storms lasting through the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure keeping us in this typical summer time pattern with warm temperatures and isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. This pattern will remain in place through the end of the week until we focus on a stalling frontal boundary from the north and Tropical Storm Fred from the south.

Temperature wise through Saturday you’ll see mid to low 90s as we stay with this summertime pattern then we see a slight cool down as we see a pattern shift. An approaching cold front moves in and starts to stall out as high pressure holds firm. With the pattern shift, the tropics are starting to become more active as well.

Tropical Storm Fred nearing landfall later this afternoon along the island of Hispaniola where the the storm is projected to weaken as it encounters shear before moving back into the open waters between the Bahamas and Cuba. By this weekend, Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle by early Monday. The storm could slow down with the approaching front from the north.