Summertime temps arrive next week with tropics showing some activity

Weather pattern not changing over the weekend as high pressure continues to build across the southeast. Temperatures continue to slowly warm up with many areas seeing 90 degrees for tomorrow afternoon. High pressure becomes stronger for the start of the work week as readings spike into the mid to upper 90s.

With the ridge so strong don’t count on any afternoon showers or storms to cool you off. You’ll have to settle for the pool, lake or river for this early peak of summer.

Some slight weakening in the high pressure later this week as it slides more over towards Texas, but we will remain under high pressure so temperatures will continue to hold in the mid 90s as a weak front tries to slide in the from the north. For this we will bring back a stray shower or storm for early next weekend.

The tropics are starting to heat up as well. Disturbance that was in the gulf has moved inland into Texas bringing showers and storms to that region, but we did get our first named storm of the season with Ana which formed just north of Bermuda.