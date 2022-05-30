COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-No big issues for Memorial Day as temperatures warm up to the low 90s. There is a very slim chance for a stray shower/storm between 2-7 PM as we reach the peak of daytime heating but most will stay dry.

High pressure really settles in for the eastern Untied States, this will keep our pattern fairly calm with highs in the low 90s and a pop-up storm. A weak boundary will slide through by the end of the week, this will slowly increase our rain chances by the weekend but still not enough for a washout.

Hurricane season begins on Wednesday and we are watching the souther Gulf/Caribbean closely. Agatha, a hurricane in the eastern Pacific, will make landfall along the Mexican coast later today. Remnants of Agatha will move into the Gulf or the Caribbean by the middle of the week, there is a low chance or 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. Any development could give us Alex, the first named system on the list.