Sun and fair clouds lead to drier and more fall-like conditions

Columbus, Ga.-A late summer cold front will bring comfortable conditions across the News 3 viewing area, drier air will continue to filter in and it will feel less humid compared to the last couple of days. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Not a bad forecast over the next few days, a mixture of sun and clouds to round out the week and start the weekend. Our next best chance for a shower or storm will be Labor Day and into the early next week but rain chances are not significant.

Temperatures will continue to warm to near average for this time of the year with overnight temperatures in the 60s.