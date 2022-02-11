Sun and mild temperatures continue but a change is on the way

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Another beautiful day with temperatures warming up to the upper 60s to low 70s once again. A southwest wind will become gusty during the late morning/afternoon, this will push our temperatures up rather quickly. We have a few passing clouds during the morning but should exit around midday giving us lots of sunshine during Friday afternoon.

Saturday will stay warm with clouds slowly increasing during the late afternoon and evening. A cold front will slide through on Sunday with a very slim chance of a shower or sprinkle. The big story with the front will not be the precipitation but the big cool down behind it. High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the middle 50s and overnight temperatures will dip into the 20s heading into Monday morning.

This cool down will brief as we warm but up quickly into the middle of next week.