Sun and warm temperatures today, few showers possible by Tuesday night.

Another gorgeous and warm day on tap with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine, high pressure just off the coast of the Florida panhandle will keep us quiet today.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday night as a weak cold front slides through the area, most of the showers will break apart and a few of these showers may linger into Wednesday morning. Slightly cooler and near average on Wednesday with mostly sunny to sunny skies, temperatures by Wednesday night will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunny skies Thursday then another front will move into the area Friday night into early Saturday morning, we’ll see more sunshine for Saturday afternoon. Behind this front temperatures will begin to cool into the 70s.