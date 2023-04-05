COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — So close to tying a record on Tuesday with a high of 85 degrees, the record of 89 was set back in 1918

Get ready for a warm and breezy Wednesday! Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog to start, not as widespread as Tuesday but it may be dense in some locations. Once fog improves, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds along with very warm temperatures. Expect high to soar into the upper 80s this afternoon thanks to a strong south wind around 20 mph.

A strong cold front will continue to push east but by the time it arrives on Thursday, it will have weakened. Expect a few peeks of sunshine for Thursday along with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon/early evening.

This front will stall out by Friday and will keep showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend.