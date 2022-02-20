Sun gives way to clouds as temperatures rise and rain returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a pleasant and sunny weekend, a pattern change is on the way for the upcoming week.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies at time with showers possible for Monday afternoon and evening. So far the greatest areas to see rainfall will be northwest of Columbus. Rainfall chances are very slim Tuesday before a weakening cold front moves in Wednesday helping to squeeze a few more showers and storms out.

Thursday looks to be dry before we track another cold front into the region Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday as the front passes through before we trend cooler and drier for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures for the upcoming week will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday as we skirt those rainfall chances. Temperatures remain in the low 80s before Friday’s cold front arrives to knock temperatures back to seasonable average.