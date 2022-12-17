COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds will clear out of the region tonight and into the overnight, making for another cold morning for Sunday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon enough though the sunshine has returned.

Sub-freezing readings continue into Monday as the First Alert Weather Team tracks an unsettled pattern that will bring in very cold Arctic air by the end of the week.

Another gulf low will track along the southeast bringing more clouds and showers to the region for Tuesday. A dry front will help kick this system out, but another stronger system will be right on the heels of it.

An Arctic front will arrive in the southeast Thursday with another chance of a few showers. A little uncertainty with how much moisture will be available to tap; however, temperatures will be frigid behind this system heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.