Sun returns to end the week; rain moves back in for Sunday

Wrapping up the week sunny while remaining cool with below average temperatures in the 50s. As weak high pressure slowly weakens and moves to the east a few clouds will move into the region ahead of a low pressure system that will bring a chance of rain back to the region. Rain chances increase early Sunday morning with light showers and overcast skies through the day.

The start of the week begins seasonable and mostly sunny ahead of a strong system that will bring rain and cooler air for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Isolated showers will be likely Christmas Eve as a frontal system approaches and sweeps across the eastern United States. However, the bigger story will be the colder push of air behind the frontal system. Right now lows look to plummet into the 20s with highs in the 30s and 40s.