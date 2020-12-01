 

Sun returns with temperatures staying in the 40s the afternoon

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remaining cold and breezy throughout the day for Tuesday as weak high pressure moves in behind that frontal system which brought the cold Canadian air to the southeast. We finally clear the clouds out and we be greeted with plenty of sun, but the sun will bring a false narrative to the weather picture.

After one more morning of below freezing temperatures for Wednesday we start a warming trend with highs returning back into the middle 50s by Wednesday ahead of a weak system that will be a few showers to region by Friday.

Temperatures staying steady in the mid to upper 50s after this system passes with morning lows dipping back into the upper 30s with sunny conditions sticking around with a dry front to move through Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 49° 27°

Wednesday

58° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 58° 30°

Thursday

59° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 59° 48°

Friday

63° / 42°
Rain
Rain 70% 63° 42°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

58° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 58° 37°

Monday

53° / 33°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
30°

33°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

37°

8 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

10 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

11 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

12 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

7 AM
Clear
10%
28°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories