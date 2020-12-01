Sun returns with temperatures staying in the 40s the afternoon

Remaining cold and breezy throughout the day for Tuesday as weak high pressure moves in behind that frontal system which brought the cold Canadian air to the southeast. We finally clear the clouds out and we be greeted with plenty of sun, but the sun will bring a false narrative to the weather picture.

After one more morning of below freezing temperatures for Wednesday we start a warming trend with highs returning back into the middle 50s by Wednesday ahead of a weak system that will be a few showers to region by Friday.

Temperatures staying steady in the mid to upper 50s after this system passes with morning lows dipping back into the upper 30s with sunny conditions sticking around with a dry front to move through Sunday into Monday.