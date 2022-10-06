COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure sticks over us and that means our forecast will continue to stay calm, dry and sunny. A few passing fair-weather clouds during the afternoon, temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs jumping up to the middle 80s. Fire danger remains high due to low relative humidity and the lack of rain, anything that flares up today has the potential to spread pretty quickly.

Tracking a weekend cold front that will bring a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, rain not expected but cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front which leave us with a beautiful Sunday.