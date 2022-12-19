COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another chilly day with highs in the 50s and a light wind, sunshine to start with clouds increasing through the morning into the afternoon.

Our next system will bring in a chance for rain after 6 PM and will continue through the evening into the overnight. The best locations for rain will be from Auburn to Columbus and areas south, the farther north you go, rain chances will slightly drop off.

More widespread rain will move in Tuesday morning through the afternoon, this will keep temperatures cool and in the low 50s.

After rain on Tuesday, we’ll get some sunshine on Wednesday and warmer temperatures ahead Thursday’s cold front. This front will bring in a chance for showers but also a big change in our temperatures. Expect high temperatures to struggle to get out of the 30s behind the front, with overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will also be an issue as winds become gusty, we will likely see wind chills in the teens and single digits Friday through the Christmas.