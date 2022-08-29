COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Finally back to normal after weeks of rain and thunderstorms thanks to a couple of stalled out fronts. We’ll jump back into the low to middle 90s with typical pop-up showers and storms today through midweek.

By Wednesday a cold front will sweep into the News 3 viewing area, this front will slightly increase our rain chances but widespread heavy rain not expected. Behind this front, drier air slides in but temperatures remain at or slightly above average.



Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics with several disturbances that have the potential for development. By the weekend, we could have one or two named storms in the Atlantic basin. The next two names on the list are Danielle and Earl. Still a lot in play, but stay tuned for updates throughout the week.