Sunday: Chance for morning and early afternoon showers

A weak cold front continues to move through central Alabama this morning, this is the same cold front that brought severe weather to areas like Arkansas and Mississippi late Saturday. No severe weather expected for our area today as this front continues to significantly weaken.

This morning and afternoon:

The initial line of thunderstorms will continue to move out of central Alabama, this line will continue to weaken. We can expect very light rain and sprinkles as this line is lacking energy, if we do have any steady rain it will be short lived . Severe weather not expected with this line, highs today nearing 80 degrees

This evening

Any Showers that may linger behind the front will begin to wrap up and we’ll stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Behind the cold front we can expect slightly cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday

Weak high pressure settles in and this will allow us to temporarily dry out and experience a little bit of sunshine. Thicker clouds do move back in Monday night ahead of our next system that will bring us a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, some of which may be severe.