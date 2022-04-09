COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak disturbance moving out along with the cloud cover bringing clear skies to the area tonight as temperatures once again take a tumble into the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer by Sunday afternoon as we see a return of mid to upper 70s as weak high pressure moves in across the two-state region. Starting off Monday with sunny skies, but transitioning as we see more clouds build through the afternoon as temperatures touch 80 degrees is some areas. Tuesday we see similar conditions with more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures.

Showers and storms move back into the region by late Wednesday and early Thursday as another cold front slides through the southeast. This cold front will likely cause severe storms to our west, but should be much weaker when it arrives locally.

Clear of rain for Good Friday, but seeing moisture return as we get into Saturday with a few isolated showers and storms possible for Easter.