SUNDAY: Hot afternoon with sunny skies

A dry and hot afternoon in store once again across the valley for Sunday. Many areas will warm into the mid to upper 90s as dry air holds across the southeast.

Most of the rain activity has been concentrated across the Gulf and along the Atlantic. The First Alert Weather Team does expect rain showers to return Monday afternoon as a slight weakening trend in the upper ridge will allow for some moisture back into the region.

Rain chances increase as we get into middle and late next week with more moisture content available. Temperatures will also moderate back to the low 90s.