COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A hot and muggy afternoon and evening across the region with many areas climbing into the mid 90s. Heat index values climbing into the century mark for the southern viewing area and that will be the focus of the forecast Sunday along with increased storm chances.

Heat Advisories have been posted for a portion of the viewing through tonight and likely again for Sunday with high temperatures approaching the upper 90s.

Sunday afternoon and evening we are tracking showers and thunderstorms again, some of these will likely teeter severe limits given the very unstable atmosphere with temperatures climbing into the 90s.

Another round of storms will be possible late Monday evening before rainfall chances taper off to be more isolated as our weather pattern becomes more zonal or east to west. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 90s through the extended forecast.