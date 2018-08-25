SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable conditions to end the weekend Video

Not a bad day to start the weekend off. Drier air is still noticeable around the region; however, the humidity is closely starting to creep back up.

High pressure builds in the from the east and doesn't go anywhere for the next five days or so which will keep the weather pretty consistent with temperatures returning back to average and the chance of rain upticks slightly to isolated showers and thunderstorms.

By Thursday/Friday high pressure weakens, moves westward, so the weak in the ridge over the southeast puts the Chattahoochee Valley back into northwest flow. In this pattern we will have to watch for weak shortwave disturbances sending down any energy for the end of the week into next weekend.