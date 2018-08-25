SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable conditions to end the weekend
Not a bad day to start the weekend off. Drier air is still noticeable around the region; however, the humidity is closely starting to creep back up.
High pressure builds in the from the east and doesn't go anywhere for the next five days or so which will keep the weather pretty consistent with temperatures returning back to average and the chance of rain upticks slightly to isolated showers and thunderstorms.
By Thursday/Friday high pressure weakens, moves westward, so the weak in the ridge over the southeast puts the Chattahoochee Valley back into northwest flow. In this pattern we will have to watch for weak shortwave disturbances sending down any energy for the end of the week into next weekend.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder
Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank
The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Auburn University sends out campus wide notice after possible drugging at frat house
A female reported she believes she was involuntarily given a drug at a fraternity house on Tuesday night.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Millbrook man charged in child pornography case
The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.Read More »