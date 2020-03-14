SUNDAY: Remaining mild with a few light evening showers

Ridge of high pressure that has let us warm into the 80s Saturday afternoon holding firm across the gulf states, but it will start to break down and let several disturbances transverse along the northern peripheral of the ridge. This will increase our rainfall chances especially as we get into next week.

For Sunday, clouds will slowly start to build into the region with a few light showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Little bit more cloud cover on tap for Monday with a weak wedge setting up across northeast Georgia which will help temperatures cooler in the 70s.

Mid to late week temperatures will remain mild with a few days returning back to the low 80s and also can’t rule out a few showers and storms as this pattern remains unsettled with high pressure retreating southward.