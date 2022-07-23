COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — No significant changes across the southeast without a major driving force other than diurnal thunderstorms that is typical for this time of year.

Drier air however will help limit storm strength over the next several days as high temperatures stick around the low 90s.

Weak ridging next week will help temperatures climb into the mid 90s with only a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms possible.

By the end of the week, ridge breaks down slightly as a weak frontal boundary pushes in. This boundary will help increase rainfall chances slightly heading into the upcoming weekend.