7 Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Storm system moves out with gradual clearing through the day

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 09:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 09:45 PM EDT

Line of thunderstorms has finally pushed through the region but we are not clear of the storm system. Low pressure continues to spin across parts of Mississippi with the trailing cold front. 

This will slowly move through on Sunday and we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few lingering showers to accompany it too throughout the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will be 2-3 degrees above average through the overnight and highs tomorrow will be right near average.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

  • DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen

    DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen

    An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.

    Read More »
  • Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.

    Read More »
  • Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast

    Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.

    Read More »

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories