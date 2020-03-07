SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant with a few clouds

Pleasant conditions will last for the rest of the weekend and for a portion of Monday before more rain moves back into the valley.

Temperatures will be near to above average sitting in the mid to low 70s. Cloudy and overcast skies move in Tuesday with showers likely in the afternoon and evening. More shower chances will be possible as we continue through the week, but some good news, rainfall totals will not be as high as in previous rain events. Totals should generally be less than an inch.

Speaking of rainfall, for the year we have a surplus of 12.70″. For this time of year we should be seeing totals near 9.54″.