 

Sunny afternoon ahead of early Friday morning showers

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Returning back to seasonable conditions this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 50s. However, a weak cold front moves in early Friday morning with some light showers. This frontal boundary is in and out fairly quickly bringing some cooler air for this weekend.

Afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 40s for Saturday with morning lows near freezing and mostly sunny skies. Sunday we will see low 50s along with a weakening frontal boundary. As we start next week we will stay fairly dry and a warming trend will begin. Temperatures do climb back into the 60s by Wednesday as our next chance of rain arrives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 59° 45°

Friday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 54° 34°

Saturday

47° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 47° 28°

Sunday

50° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 33°

Monday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 54° 30°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 59° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 63° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
51°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
2%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
3%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
4%
47°

47°

10 PM
Clear
5%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
7%
46°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
47°

48°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
48°

49°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
49°

50°

5 AM
Showers
48%
50°

49°

6 AM
Showers
36%
49°

49°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories