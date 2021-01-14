Sunny afternoon ahead of early Friday morning showers

Returning back to seasonable conditions this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 50s. However, a weak cold front moves in early Friday morning with some light showers. This frontal boundary is in and out fairly quickly bringing some cooler air for this weekend.

Afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 40s for Saturday with morning lows near freezing and mostly sunny skies. Sunday we will see low 50s along with a weakening frontal boundary. As we start next week we will stay fairly dry and a warming trend will begin. Temperatures do climb back into the 60s by Wednesday as our next chance of rain arrives.