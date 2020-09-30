Sunny and below average for the last day of September

We have made it to the end of the month and it will be a little cool but a gorgeous day!

This morning:

Areas of fog this morning and some of it may become dense, especially in locations that received rainfall on Tuesday. Fog will lift by the 9/10 AM time frame. Plenty of sunshine and cool to start off the day, you may need a light sweater or jacket this morning.

Plenty of sunshine today with less wind compared to Tuesday, expected highs to reach the middle to a few upper 70s by this afternoon. Clear skies will remain through this evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s once again. Thursday morning will start off cool but quickly warming to the low 80s by the afternoon ahead of our second cold front

This second cold front will differ from the once that passed through on Monday, precipitation and clouds are not expected but a reenforcing shot of cooler and drier air will move in for Friday. Sunny skies and cool for Friday afternoon, it may become a little cool for Friday night football so be sure to take a jacket or sweater. Chilly to start off Saturday morning with most of the area reaching the upper 40s to low 50s but we’ll be back with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the afternoon.