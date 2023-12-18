COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the day with temperatures in the 40s under clear skies. Expect the sun to return today as high climb into the upper 50s with a few high level clouds as we track an overall quiet pattern for the week.

Storm system that brought all the rainy and damp conditions continues to ride up the east coast as a Nor’easter bringing dangerous flooding to Mid Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Locally for us, we are watching a dry, cold front that will sweep through the region today helping to reinforce much colder air that will bring in sub-freezing readings for Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread frost will be likely in the morning and temperatures staying in the 50s through midweek.

Winter officially arrives on Thursday with temperatures returning more seasonal by the end of the week; however, more changes come just in time for Christmas. A few showers are possible as early as Christmas Eve.