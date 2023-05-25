COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wrapping up the week with plenty of sunny conditions, comfortable temperatures, and a slight breeze as we get influenced from a weak high to the north and an area of low pressure towards the east

Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up quite nicely. Dry conditions will be present with a few clouds as we watch an Atlantic low pressure system off the Georgia and Carolina coasts. Travelling eastward along the Atlantic Coast for the holiday you will encounter some showers, breezy conditions and potentially a rip current risk along beaches.

National Hurricane Center is watching this area of low pressure, but development is very low at the current time. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible across coastal regions with some showers escaping into east Georgia.

Next week we see a return of warmer than average temperatures with readings possibly tipping 90 degrees. A few showers and thunderstorms work their way back into the forecast by Wednesday, but coverage will be quite limited.