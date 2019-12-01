Sunny and cold to start the week as temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s

A reinforcing cold front will move through the area tonight helping temperatures cool off towards the upper 30s and low 40s. With mostly sunny conditions for Monday, temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s and maybe hitting 50 degrees by the mid afternoon.

Through the upcoming week, temperatures moderate to seasonable as high pressure works it’s way into the southeast before another system moves in for Friday.

Friday’s system looks to combine an area of low pressure coming of the Gulf of Mexico with another frontal boundary sliding this out. This should provide showers for a good duration of the day for Friday.

Into the upcoming weekend things look to be a little unsettled with a possible return flow from the previous frontal system.