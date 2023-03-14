Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A cold morning will transition to a chilly and breezy day with plenty of sunshine and highs only in the upper 50s, look out for gusty winds up to 20 mph which will make it feel a little bit cooler.

Clear skies and less wind overnight will allow temperatures drop into the low 30s and a few upper 20s overnight. Freeze watch for all Georgia counties and a freeze warning for east Alabama through Wednesday morning. Good news, we’ll be in the middle 60s during the afternoon on Wednesday.

Warming up by the end of the week with a chance for rain and thunderstorms thanks to a cold front.