Sunny and pleasant conditions will last for a couple of more days although a weak frontal system will skirt the region and we will see no effects from it.

Temperatures will steadily increase through midweek with 70s returning. Clouds will also slowly filter back into the region as high pressure builds back in.

Our next focus will turn to Thursday as a cold front will bring more showers to the region. Cooler air will accompany behind the frontal system just in time for next weekend.