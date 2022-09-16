COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We will continue to see dry and sunny conditions throughout the weekend, as an area of high pressure remains settled over the southeast.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s through the weekend before climbing into the mid-90s by next week as an area of stronger high pressure moves into our area.

The humidity will start to return by next week, with dew points returning to the upper 60s/lower 70s, bringing us back to feeling muggy outside. However, rain chances remain slim.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona is approaching Guadalupe currently and is expected to reach the Dominican Republic by Monday morning. This storm is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane in the next few days as it curves back out toward the Atlantic.