COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak cool front moving through the region now with just a few showers. Rain showers taper off this evening as we see drier air move into the two-state region with high pressure moving in behind the front.

Calm weather doesn’t last too long as we see the aforementioned front slowly lift back northward late Saturday with just a few late evening showers and storms.

Temperatures hang around close to 90 through the weekend as we track a better chance of rain with a cold front advancing from the west. Scattered showers and storms likely Sunday and Monday as the front sweeps through the region.

Temperatures remain in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain tapers off for Tuesday, but the cool front wants to stall out to our north keeping us warm and unsettled with a few afternoon showers and storms.