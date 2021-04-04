Sunny and dry for first half of the work week before showers and storms move back in

Wrapping up the weekend quiet as we remain under high pressure with not much changing for the start of the week. High pressure will remain overhead keeping us sunny and dry for Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Our next weather system will move into the area later this week with more cloud cover and more isolated to scattered storms. The cold front’s forward progress slows across the southeast setting up for rain chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday until the front passes over the weekend. At this time we are monitoring the threat for severe storms but at this time we will stick with thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain seasonable with readings in the 70s through the short-term has high pressure stays overhead. 80s likely as we approach midweek and the added cloud cover and rainfall chances will help keep us in the upper 70s through the weekend.