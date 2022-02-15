Sunny and dry for now but Weather Aware for Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Sunny and dry today with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees but some big changes are on the way as a strong system pulls out of the west and into the southeast by early Thursday morning.

Wednesday will stay dry and for the most part, sunny with passing clouds in the late morning. Expect increasing clouds late Wednesday with a few passing showers into early Thursday morning but most will stay dry.

A strong cold front will begin to track out of the central plains and into the southeast starting Thursday morning and lasting through much of the day. For our area, most of Thursday will be warm with temperatures reaching the middle 70s to possible low 80s for our southern counties, it will also feel more like spring with dew points reaching the 50s and 60s. This combined with the incoming cold front will provide us the chance for showers and storms, some that may become strong/severe.

We are Weather Aware for Thursday and at the moment we have been placed under a marginal risk for severe weather. There are still uncertainties such as timing and overall threats but this will be ironed out over the next day.