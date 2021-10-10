Sunny and dry pattern continues; showers and cooler air arrive next weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we start the week, not much changing as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast in keeping us sunny and dry through Columbus Day.

A weakening boundary will move into the area late Monday into Tuesday increasing cloud coverage some, but staying mostly sunny through the afternoon. This boundary washes out as high pressure retakes control for a couple more days keeping us dry and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Another stronger boundary moves into the region late Friday and into Saturday bringing a few showers and storms to the area. This front has a little more steam with it along with some cooler air that will move into two-state region by Sunday morning and into early parts of next week.