COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clear and calm this evening and overnight with temperatures falling again into the upper 40s for another chilly start as we start the week.

A few more clouds will be present throughout the day Monday as a weak shortwave moves through the upper atmosphere. Temperatures continue to warm with readings approaching that 80 degree mark for some. Upper 70s likely for most everyone.

Staying clear and quiet through midweek with sunny skies and temperatures continuing to warm. More clouds by Thursdays ahead of our next cold front. This cold front looks to bring a brush with a few isolated showers to the forecast finally.

Front moves through with a few showers possible and clouds lingering into early Saturday. Temperatures are cooler behind the front with readings dipping into the 60s by the upcoming weekend with partly sunny skies.