Sunny and dry to last through the weekend

The rain has finally left us for a while so I hope you enjoyed the sunny and cool afternoon we were graced with.

Mostly sunny conditions will last through the weekend and through Monday before a trough moves in, which will increase cloud coverage on Tuesday. Temperature wise we will remain in the low 60s for afternoon highs and low 40s for morning lows.

Mid to late week, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front does move back into the region Friday which will increase rain chances for now.